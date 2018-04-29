Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Will compete with Chad Kelly for No. 2 quarterback spot
Lynch will enter training camp vying for the backup spot, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Lynch has struggled to get off on the right footing in Denver but that doesn't mean the team is throwing in the towel just yet. After passing on a signal caller in the draft, Denver has made it clear that Lynch will reportedly battle Chad Kelly for the No. 2 quarterback spot behind Case Keenum. The former 2016 first-rounder appeared in just two games last season.
