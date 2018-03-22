Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Will role with Keenum-tailored offense
The Broncos' adjusted scheme will be suited to complement both Lynch and new starter Case Keenum's skillsets, according to the team's official site.
Where have we heard this one before? Last season, when head coach Vance Joseph proclaimed that the Broncos' offense would suit both Lynch and Trevor Siemian, who has since been shipped to Minnesota. On the surface, this one makes a little more sense. Both Keenum and Lynch flash their best work when extending plays with their feet and so roll outs and shot plays should be staples in Denver's offense under new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave. At the same time, that scheme could also be said to suit Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, and other quarterbacks available near the top of the draft. Denver may be able to spin the Keenum signing/playbook adjustment as positives for Lynch's development, but the team could be looking at developing another signal caller come April as the front office makes its way through the pro-day circuit.
