Lynch will run with the second team for Denver's preseason opener against Chicago before starting in the second game against San Francisco, Troy Renck of Denver 7 ABC reports.

Head coach Vance Joseph continues to try to split reps as evenly as possible even, according to Renck, planning to have some first-teamers stay out with the second quarterback in both contests. Most reports have Trevor Siemian in the lead for the Broncos' quarterback battle, but it seems pretty clear that Denver will give Lynch every opportunity to win it. After originally stating that the competition will start in earnest in training camp, general manager John Elway recently said that the preseason will be what actually kicks off the competition, effectively buying Lynch a bit more time to get comfortable in this new offense and produce.