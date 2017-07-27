Trevor Siemian will open training camp with the first team on Thursday, with Lynch getting his first crack on Friday, Troy Renck of Denver 7, ABC reports

The move is consistent with how the Broncos operated during minicamp, with Siemian and Lynch rotating days with the first team. While Siemian consistently going first doesn't matter a whole lot given that the two will end up with equal opportunities - it does signal that Siemian's experience and leadership role on the team counts for something. Siemian, by most indications, was the more poised of the two early on in minicamp before Lynch started letting it rip toward the end. If Lynch is able to keep that pace and carry it over to training camp, the odds would seem to be in the 2016 first-round pick's favor.