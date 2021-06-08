Kalambayi signed a contract with the Broncos on Monday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Kalambayi was waived by the Texans back in February, but he'll look to make an impact with his new organization. He's appeared in 10 or more games with Houston over the past three seasons, registering 33 total tackles over that stretch despite finishing with just two tackles in 2020.
