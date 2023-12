The Broncos elevated Dorsett from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

This will be Dorsett's second elevation to the active roster this season. The first time he was active on game day was Week 1 against the Raiders, when he played six offensive snaps and didn't catch his lone target. Courtland Sutton (concussion) won't play Sunday, and how much work Dorsett is given could depend on whether Jerry Jeudy (illness) and/or Marvin Mims (hamstring) miss the game as well.