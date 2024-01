Dorsett signed a reserve/future contract with the Broncos on Monday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Dorsett spent the entirety of the 2023 campaign with Denver's practice squad, joining the active roster twice during the year, failing to record a reception on three targets while playing 34 offensive snaps. The wide receiver will now look to earn a full-time role with the team when they report to camp ahead of the 2024 season in a few months.