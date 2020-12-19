Lindsay (hip) is listed as active for Saturday afternoon's game against the Bills.
The same applies to fellow running back Melvin Gordon (shoulder). In last weekend's win over the Panthers, Lindsay carried 11 times for 24 yards and caught two passes for seven yards, while Gordon logged 13 carries for 68 yards and three catches for 23 yards. They should continue to work in a time-share Saturday, but it's one that's been tilted toward Gordon, as he's been more involved as a pass-catcher this season and has notched seven TDs (in 12 games) to Lindsay's one (through 10 contests).
