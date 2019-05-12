Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Beginning OTAs limited
Lindsay (wrist) will be limited when the Broncos begin OTAs on Monday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Lindsay was limited to spectating at voluntary minicamp in April, so he's certainly making progress after undergoing surgery on his right wrist in late December. More specifics should be available once the Broncos actually begin activities this week, but it wouldn't be surprising for the 24-year-old to remain limited for the near future. Lindsay exploded onto the scene as an undrafted rookie last season with 1,037 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry.
