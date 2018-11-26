Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Breaks century mark in Week 12 win
Lindsay registered 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries during Sunday's 24-17 win against the Steelers.
The rookie running back has come close on two occasions (90-plus rushing yards in Week 7 and Week 8), but Sunday's 110-yard outing against Pittsburgh was his first time breaking the century mark on the ground since picking up 107 against Oakland on Sept. 16. Lindsay offers minimal value as a pass catcher (2.2 catches and 17 receiving yards per game), but his otherworldly 5.8 yards per carry average and six rushing touchdowns have helped establish the undrafted phenom as a mid-range RB2. Week 13 presents a magnificent matchup, going up against a Cincinnati defense that's allowed the fourth-most rushing yards (1,292) and the fifth-most rushing touchdowns (11) to opposing running backs in 2018.
