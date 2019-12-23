Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Breaks century mark, scores TD
Lindsay ran for 109 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and hauled in two of his three targets for nine receiving yards during Sunday's 27-17 win against the Lions.
The second-year back was held to a season-low 32 rushing yards last Sunday in a loss to Kansas City, but he bounced back against Detroit by recording his second 100-yard rushing performance of 2019. During Week 16, Lindsay tied his personal best by reaching 35 receptions on the season, and he currently sits just 42 yards away from kicking off his NFL career with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns. Lindsay and the Broncos will close out 2019 with a home matchup against Oakland's No. 14 rush defense.
More News
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Has season-worst game•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Finds end zone in high-scoring win•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Held in check vs. Chargers•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Gains 68 yards•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Good to go after full practice•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Still limited in practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...