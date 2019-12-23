Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Breaks century mark, scores TD

Lindsay ran for 109 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and hauled in two of his three targets for nine receiving yards during Sunday's 27-17 win against the Lions.

The second-year back was held to a season-low 32 rushing yards last Sunday in a loss to Kansas City, but he bounced back against Detroit by recording his second 100-yard rushing performance of 2019. During Week 16, Lindsay tied his personal best by reaching 35 receptions on the season, and he currently sits just 42 yards away from kicking off his NFL career with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns. Lindsay and the Broncos will close out 2019 with a home matchup against Oakland's No. 14 rush defense.