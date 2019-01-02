Lindsay (wrist) finished his rookie campaign with 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns on 192 carries and another 241 yards and a touchdown on 35 catches over 15 appearances.

In a season with few bright spots for the Broncos, the rookie out of Colorado easily stole the show until a serious wrist injury that required surgery ended his season one game early. The first offensive undrafted rookie ever to be selected for a Pro Bowl, Lindsay finishedthird in the league in yards per carry (5.4) despite his average dropping considerably following Week 13. He should be the cornerstone of the Denver offense in 2019, with improvements in the passing game and the shakeup of the coaching staff potentially adding to his already considerable value.