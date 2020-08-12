Lindsay added 10 pounds of muscle during the offseason, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Lindsay faded down the stretch in 2019. After averaging 5.2 yards per carry during the first nine games of the season, he finished the season averaging 3.7 yards per rush. Inexperienced quarterback play and injuries along the offensive line played their part, but the added weight should still help make Lindsay more durable down the stretch. Lindsay is almost certainly going to see fewer touches in 2020 thanks to the addition of Melvin Gordon, but a bigger and more durable Lindsay could help minimize any related decrease in production.
