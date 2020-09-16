Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that Lindsay (toe) will not practice and is "day-to-day", Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Fangio also disclosed that Lindsay's status for Sunday's contest in Pittsburgh remains uncertain. The third-year pro suffered a 'mild' turf-toe injury during Monday's loss to the Titans, and while Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has suggested that it wouldn't be shocking for Lindsay to miss "the next few weeks," he still hasn't been officially ruled out for Week 2. In the event that Lindsay is forced to miss any time, Melvin Gordon would stand to handle increased touches while Royce Freeman works as his top backup.