Lindsay was spotted snaring passes from a jug machine after practice Tuesday for the first time since his wrist surgery, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Given the location of Lindsay's surgery, catching passes from a jug machine certainly marks a significant step in the recovery process. He's spent plenty of the offseason likely focused on learning new offensive coordinator Rich Scangareloo's playbook, but it appears he may be moving closer to putting that into action on the field. Lindsay churned out 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns on 192 carries as a rookie and should be positioned for a major role on offense again in 2019.