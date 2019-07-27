After a Pro-Bowl rookie campaign, Lindsay could see his usage increase in 2019 while still having some carries vultured away by Royce Freeman, Benjamin Allbright of KOA News Radio predicts.

Excluding Week 3's matchup against the Ravens during which he was ejected, Lindsay averaged 13.4 carries and 3.2 targets per game in 2018. Given his season-ending wrist injury, diminutive size, and offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello's emphasis on getting Lindsay in space, diversifying Lindsay's role makes sense. It isn't hard to imagine a scenario in which Lindsay averages a dozen carries a game and six targets -- decreasing his workload on the ground, but still providing an extra touch or two per game as compared to last season. Certainly, such an arrangement might be frustrating for fans if Royce Freeman subs in and breaks off a big carry or score, but it would likely be a net positive to see Lindsay -- who excelled in the open field as a rookie -- sacrifice a carry or two per game in favor of a few more swing passes in which he is tasked with racing past linebackers ill-equipped to handle his speed and quickness.