Lindsay (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Despite being listed as questionable heading into the weekend, Lindsay always seemed likely to be ready to go after he practiced fully Friday. With the Broncos officially clearing him to play, Lindsay should once again split work out of the backfield with Melvin Gordon. Lindsay has been the Broncos' more productive option on the ground this season (6.4 yards per carry on 45 totes), while Gordon has been the superior pass catcher (19 receptions on 26 targets).
