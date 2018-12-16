Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Completely neutralized in loss
Lindsay managed only 24 yards on 14 carries, adding four receptions for 20 yards during Saturday's 17-16 loss to Cleveland.
After rattling off six consecutive performances of 60 or more rushing yards between Weeks 7 and 13, Lindsay has managed a meager 54 yards on 28 attempts over his past two outings. The undrafted rookie phenom averaged a jaw-dropping 6.1 yards per carry through his first 12 NFL games, but San Francisco and Cleveland have contained him to fewer than 2.0 YPC with one total touchdown (five scores in three games prior). He's bailed out fantasy owners somewhat with four receptions in back-to-back showings, but Lindsay isn't providing the same electrifying production as he was for the majority of 2018 (60-plus rushing yards or a touchdown in nine of his past 10 appearances prior to Saturday night's disappointing outing). In Week 16, he and an all but eliminated Broncos squad will travel to take on Oakland's 31st-ranked rush defense.
