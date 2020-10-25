Lindsay won't return to Sunday's game versus the Chiefs due to a concussion, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Lindsay ran roughshod over the Kansas City defense in the first half, churning out 79 yards on nine carries. With Lindsay's immediate future now cloudy, Melvin Gordon is poised for a workhorse role, while Royce Freeman may make a temporary jump up the Broncos' running back depth chart.
More News
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Possible concussion•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Tops century mark as lead back•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Starting on Sunday•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: May lead backfield Sunday•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Could start Week 6•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Denver-New England postponed again•