Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Contained to 3.5 yards per carry
Lindsay rushed for 60 yards on 17 attempts, adding two receptions for 24 yards during Sunday's 19-17 loss to Houston.
The electrifying rookie running back was contained to his a season-low 3.5 yards per carry average against the Texans, while establishing his lowest rushing total for a game with at least 12 attempts. Houston has been dominant against the run in 2018 (3.6 rush allowed per rush coming in), and Lindsay was no exception, picking up four or more yards on just five of 17 hand-offs. Denver limps into a Week 10 bye as losers of six of its past seven, with a matchup against the Chargers formidable front seven looming Nov. 18. Los Angeles has allowed just three rushing touchdowns in 2018, which ranks among the NFL's five best in that category.
