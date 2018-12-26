The right wrist injury that will force Lindsay to miss the Broncos' season finale Sunday against the Chargers involves torn ligaments around the scaphoid bone, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Per the report, surgery is a likely outcome for Lindsay, with Klis suggesting that any procedure would entail a 4-to-6 month recovery. Based on that estimate, it's possible Lindsay could be available for non-contact work during OTAs in the spring before returning at full strength when training camp opens. While the injury spells a disappointing end to his campaign, the undrafted rookie was an unexpected fantasy stalwart in 2018, logging 192 carries for 1,037 yards and nine rushing scores to go with 35 receptions for 241 yards and another touchdown in 15 games. He'll likely be in line to head the Denver backfield once again in 2019, but Royce Freeman is expected to dominate the early down work in Week 17 while Devontae Booker handles a change-of-pace role.