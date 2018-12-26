Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Could be limited in OTAs
The right wrist injury that will force Lindsay to miss the Broncos' season finale Sunday against the Chargers involves torn ligaments around the scaphoid bone, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Per the report, surgery is a likely outcome for Lindsay, with Klis suggesting that any procedure would entail a 4-to-6 month recovery. Based on that estimate, it's possible Lindsay could be available for non-contact work during OTAs in the spring before returning at full strength when training camp opens. While the injury spells a disappointing end to his campaign, the undrafted rookie was an unexpected fantasy stalwart in 2018, logging 192 carries for 1,037 yards and nine rushing scores to go with 35 receptions for 241 yards and another touchdown in 15 games. He'll likely be in line to head the Denver backfield once again in 2019, but Royce Freeman is expected to dominate the early down work in Week 17 while Devontae Booker handles a change-of-pace role.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...