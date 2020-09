Lindsay is in the process of receiving a second opinion on his turf toe, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While Rapoport notes that the running back's issue isn't considered long-term, he adds "don't be surprised to see (Lindsay) miss the next few weeks, just based on the nature of his injury and the position he plays." If Lindsay does indeed miss time, added touches will be available for Melvin Gordon and, to a lesser degree, his top backup Royce Freeman.