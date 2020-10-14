Lindsay could lead Denver's backfield Week 6 if Melvin Gordon (personal) receives a suspension, Troy Renck of TheDenverChannel.com reports.
Lindsay hasn't taken the field since Week 1 due to a toe injury, but he's on track to make a full return to action in New England on Sunday. Lead running back Melvin Gordon was cited late Tuesday on DUI and speeding charges, and the Broncos remain in discussion with the NFL about possible disciplinary responses, which could include a suspension. In the event that Gordon were suspended at least one game, Lindsay would stand to inherit the bulk of Denver's backfield work, while Royce Freeman would serve as his primary backup.
