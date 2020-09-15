Lindsay, who was forced out of Monday night's game against the Titans, is dealing with turf toe, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter notes that the Broncos hope the running back's toe issue is "mild," but for now Lindsay's status for this Sunday's game against the Steelers is unclear. if he's out or limited in Week 2, added touches would be available for Melvin Gordon and Royce Freeman, to a lesser degree.