Lindsay (wrist) sported a brace instead of a hard cast at Wednesday's workout, Kyle Fredrickson of the Denver Post reports.

Lindsay is recovering from a fractured right wrist that is preventing the running back from fully participating in the outset of the Broncos' offseason training program that started this week. Given that he's nursing an arm injury -- as opposed to a lower-body issue -- it's not a huge surprise that Denver has allowed him to take part in select drills this spring, but the running back remains without a firm timetable to return to the field in a full capacity. General manager John Elway recently suggested Lindsay could be back in the fold as soon as May.

