Lindsay underwent an MRI on Tuesday that revealed ligament damage in his right wrist, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. He won't be available for the Broncos' Week 17 game against the Chargers and is unlikely to suit up for the Pro Bowl.

Lindsay was hopeful that he only suffered a sprained right wrist during Monday's 27-14 loss to the Raiders, but it's believed he's dealing with a scaphoid fracture based on the results of the initial MRI. He's set to receive a second opinion on the injury before potentially undergoing surgery to address the matter. It's a disappointing end to an otherwise magnificent campaign for Lindsay, who fell just 41 rushing yards shy of matching the NFL record for an undrafted rookie that was established by the Colts' Dominic Rhodes in 2001 (1,104). Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker are set to work as the Broncos' primary backfield options in the season finale.