Lindsay (toe) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Lindsay was a limited participant in Friday's practice, his first activity in any capacity since injuring his toe during the season opener. The 26-year-old nonetheless is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, but he could have a shot at suiting up against the Jets in Week 4 during Thursday Night Football.