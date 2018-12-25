Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Early exit in Oakland
Lindsay will not return to Monday's game against the Raiders after suffering a right hand injury.
Lindsay was the Broncos' leading rusher with 46 yards when he exited the game in the fourth quarter. The 24-year-old also had two catches for 11 yards. Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker will be expected to fill the void left by Lindsay for the remainder of Monday's game.
