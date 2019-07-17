Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Easing into practice
Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that Lindsay (wrist) is ready for the start of training camp but will be eased into practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Lindsay expressed similar confidence Monday, noting that he's 100 percent recovered from the broken right wrist that ended his prolific rookie season after Week 16. His absence from offseason practices freed up extra first-team work for Royce Freeman, who now figures to challenge Lindsay for carries on early downs. The Broncos also still have Devontae Booker, but he may be phased out of the offense if Lindsay and Freeman display improved pass-game skills.
