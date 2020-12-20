Lindsay collected 38 yards on 11 carries, adding three receptions for seven yards during Saturday's 48-19 loss to the Bills.

Lindsay has yet to exceed 250 receiving yards in a professional season, and he's totaled only 28 yards as a pass catcher over 11 appearances in 2020. While passing-game upside was not being relied upon as his ticket to fantasy success this season, Lindsay's track record of incredible rushing efficiency was. The Colorado product averaged 4.9 yards per carry with 17 total touchdowns between 2018 and 2019, but with Melvin Gordon having entered the fold, he's managed a diminished 4.3 yards per attempt this season with just one TD. Over his past seven outings, Lindsay has exceeded 3.5 yards per rush only once.