Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Excites in preseason opener
Lindsay recorded two carries for seven yards and caught three passes on four targets for 40 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason loss against the Vikings.
Lindsay, who went undrafted out of Colorado, displayed his versatility out of the backfield and also hit pay dirt on a 19-yard reception during the Broncos' preseason opener. The rookie running back also served as a gunner on special teams, while he now appears to be the favorite for the No. 4 spot on the depth chart ahead of David Williams. Lindsay was even the third RB to enter the game for Denver, making an appearance before second-year De'Angelo Henderson as well, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.
