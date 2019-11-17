Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Expected to garner larger workload

Lindsay is expected to take on a larger share of the backfield snaps and touches Sunday against the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Denver has deployed a fairly even distribution of the workload between Lindsay and Royce Freeman all season, with the former playing between 40 and 56 percent of the offensive snaps and topping out at 25 touches and the latter handling snap shares between 47 and 63 percent and maxing out at 19 touches. Freeman (4.0 yards per carry) has been far less efficient on the ground than Lindsay (4.9 YPC), which could provide an explanation behind the Broncos' supposed plan to feature the 25-year-old more in Week 11. Even if Lindsay does end up dominating the snaps and touches, he'll have to overcome a tough matchup with a Minnesota team that ranks in the top half of the NFL in both rushing defense and scoring defense.