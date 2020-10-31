Lindsay (concussion) is expected to play against the Chargers barring any early-morning setbacks Sunday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Lindsay was a full participant in Saturday's practice, but the running back must pass one final test as part of the concussion protocol to be eligible to play Sunday. The 26-year-old was dynamic in the first half of last week's loss to the Chiefs, piling together 79 yards on the ground across just nine carries before leaving with the aforementioned concussion. Should Lindsay be deemed active Sunday, expect him to once again split the load with Melvin Gordon.