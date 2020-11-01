Lindsay (concussion) is expected to play Sunday against the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
That's echoed by NFL Network's James Palmer, who relays that the running back is expected to clear concussion protocol and suit up Sunday. Confirmation of Lindsay's Week 8 status will arrive upon the release of Denver's inactives ahead of the team's 4:05 ET kickoff. If he does suit up versus the Chargers, Lindsay would be in line split backfield work with Melvin Gordon.
