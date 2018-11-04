Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Expected to retain lead role
Lindsay will likely serve as the Broncos' lead back Sunday against the Texans with Royce Freeman (ankle), who is listed as questionable, not expected to play, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Though Lindsay has been the more productive of the rookie backs, the two have essentially operated as co-starters at the position for much of the season, as Freeman has logged no fewer than 16 snaps in any of the seven games he's played. While Freeman was out in Week 8 against the Chiefs, Lindsay earned his biggest touch count (21) of the campaign, parlaying his 18 carries and three receptions into 112 total yards and a touchdown. Another elevated workload presumably awaits Lindsay in Week 9, though backup Devontae Booker should also benefit from an enhanced role of his own.
