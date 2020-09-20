The Broncos expect Lindsay to miss 2-to-4 weeks following the results of a second opinion on his sprained toe, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Denver already lists Lindsay as out for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, but the team is also seemingly preparing him to sit again Week 3 versus Tampa Bay, and possible additional games after that. Before exiting in the second quarter with a case of turf toe in the Broncos' Week 1 loss to the Titans, Lindsay had out-carried Melvin Gordon by a 7-5 margin, but the injury should pave the way for Gordon to serve as Denver's clear lead back for at least the next two games. Gordon finished the Week 1 contest with 15 carries and three targets on a 63 percent snap share, while Royce Freeman (one carry, one target, 10 percent snap share) saw limited usage as a No. 2 option sans Lindsay.