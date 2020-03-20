Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Facing challenge from Gordon
A Broncos executive said Lindsay (wrist) is expected to work in a "tag team" with Melvin Gordon, who agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract with the Broncos on Friday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Gordon has the higher profile as well as a better history of receiving and touchdown production, but Lindsay's career mark of 4.9 yards per carry puts him well ahead of his new teammate (4.0). To be fair, Gordon mostly ran behind lousy offensive lines throughout this five years with the Chargers, and his rushing average was perhaps dragged down a bit by the regular usage in goal-line/short-yardage situations. New offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur suggested in February that Lindsay would see a big increase in targets this upcoming season, but it's hard to imagine that happening if Gordon stays healthy. In any case, Lindsay is expected to make a smooth recovery from his January procedure to clean up his wrist, the same one that required a more serious surgery last offseason.
More News
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Headed for more receiving work?•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Undergoes wrist procedure•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Wraps up 2019 with 1,207 yards•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Heads into offseason healthy•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Tops 1,000 yards on year•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Breaks century mark, scores TD•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gurley resurgence in Georgia?
The Falcons didn't waste any time signing Todd Gurley. Here's what it means for Fantasy in...
-
Gordon joins packed Denver backfield
Melvin Gordon has signed with the Denver Broncos, creating a nightmare scenario for Fantasy.
-
Where to draft Gurley with Falcons
Todd Gurley has traded his Rams horns for Falcons wings. Will it lead to a Fantasy resurgence,...
-
2020 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Three landing spots for Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley's time with the Rams has come to an end. Here are the three best landing spots...
-
Rams cut Gurley, Cooks next?
The Rams cut Todd Gurley on Thursday, opening up a huge opportunity in their backfield.