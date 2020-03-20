Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Facing challenge from Gordon

A Broncos executive said Lindsay (wrist) is expected to work in a "tag team" with Melvin Gordon, who agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract with the Broncos on Friday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Gordon has the higher profile as well as a better history of receiving and touchdown production, but Lindsay's career mark of 4.9 yards per carry puts him well ahead of his new teammate (4.0). To be fair, Gordon mostly ran behind lousy offensive lines throughout this five years with the Chargers, and his rushing average was perhaps dragged down a bit by the regular usage in goal-line/short-yardage situations. New offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur suggested in February that Lindsay would see a big increase in targets this upcoming season, but it's hard to imagine that happening if Gordon stays healthy. In any case, Lindsay is expected to make a smooth recovery from his January procedure to clean up his wrist, the same one that required a more serious surgery last offseason.