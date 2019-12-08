Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Finds end zone in high-scoring win
Lindsay rushed 16 times for 51 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for four yards in Sunday's 38-24 win over Houston.
Lindsay's one-yard touchdown in the third quarter gave his team a 38-3 lead. He got 16 carries to Royce Freeman's eight, but the running game was surprisingly quiet for the Broncos in this one. Lindsay has eclipsed 50 rushing yards in 10 of his last 11 games, and he's added six touchdowns in that span, making the second-year running back a dependable option heading into a Week 15 matchup against the vulnerable Chiefs run defense.
