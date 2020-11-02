Lindsay ran for 83 yards and a touchdown on six carries and had a three-yard catch during Sunday's 31-30 win over the Chargers.

The Broncos offense was nothing short of abysmal before Lindsay broke free for a 55-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter. It was his first score of the season. Melvin Gordon -- when in the lineup -- has gotten the lion's share of touches this season, but don't be surprised if the Broncos change it up. Lindsay is averaging 6.4 yards per carry this season and has averaged 89 total yards per game in the three games he's been able to finish. Next up is a tough Atlanta run defense.