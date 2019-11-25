Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Gains 68 yards
Lindsay ran for 57 yards on 13 attempts and added an 11-yard catch during Sunday's 20-3 loss in Buffalo.
Lindsay was unable to shake loose against the Bills, but his 4.4 yards-per-carry average was all the more impressive considering the Denver pass offense did not pose a threat throughout the game. Lindsay is dangerous when he's able to get to the edge and slash through the line. That's becoming increasingly difficult as defense have learned not to fear Brandon Allen's arm on drop backs. A middle-of-the-road Chargers pass defense awaits Sunday, but Lindsay's value may ride on whether Allen is back under center or whether the Drew Lock era is upon us.
