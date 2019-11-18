Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Gains 75 yards in loss
Lindsay ran for 67 yards on 16 carries and added eight yards on two catches during Sunday's 27-23 loss in Minnesota.
Lindsay, much like Denver as a whole, was able to gain some chunks early on, but fell out of rhythm late. The sophomore back hasn't drawn quite the praise he did last season and is averaging -- by his standards -- a modest 4.9 yards per carry this season, down from 5.4 yards per carry as a rookie. Still, an increase in usage has helped him top 75 total yards in five of his last six games and he's on pace to edge out last season's production both on the ground and through the air. After a solid effort against a very good Minnesota defense, he gets another tough road test in Week 12 against Buffalo.
