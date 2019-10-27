Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Gains 76 yards in loss

Lindsay ran for 59 yards on 14 carries and added five catches for 17 yards during Sunday's 15-13 loss in Indianapolis.

With the Broncos nursing a one-point lead in the closing minutes of the game, Lindsay took the inside hand-off on third down and was stuffed. The Broncos were forced to punt and watch a game-ending opposing field goal for the third time this season. Lindsay echoed quarterback Joe Flacco after the game that he wished the offense was a little more aggressive. The point is fair, but Denver has also struggled to find any sort of rhythm regardless of situation. Lindsay has been a rare brights spot, with at least 75 total yards in four of his last six games and four touchdowns. Something to watch in the coming weeks will be Lindsay's role in the passing game with Emmanuel Sanders now in San Francisco. Lindsay's five catches Sunday were a season high.