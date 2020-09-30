Lindsay (toe) is viewed as a game-day decision for Thursday night's game against the Jets, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

The running back, who's logged limited practices since this past Friday, is officially listed as questionable by the team. In the event that Broncos elect to hold Lindsay out, with an eye toward having him 100 percent for the team's Oct. 11 game against the Patriots, Melvin Gordon would continue to log the bulk of the team's carries in Week 4, with Royce Freeman handling change-of-pace duties and LeVante Bellamy in reserve.