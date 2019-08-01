Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Gets extra competition with Riddick
The Broncos are signing veteran back Theo Riddick, Rob Demovsky of ESPN NFL Nation reports. The signing adds a proven pass-catcher that should challenge Lindsay for touches.
Adding a pass-catching force in the backfield is an interesting move by Denver's front office after an offseason hyping up Lindsay's receiving prowess. Lindsay was set to potentially see a small cut in his carries in favor of an overall increase in usage with more opportunities in the passing game. It is possible that, assuming he makes the team, Riddick will mostly be used on special teams and to replace Devontae Booker's modest usage as a third-down back, but how touches are spread over the preseason should be monitored in the coming weeks.
