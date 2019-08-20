Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Gets five carries
Lindsay rushed five times for 14 yards in Monday night's 24-15 preseason loss to the 49ers.
Lindsay drew Denver's first rush of the game, even though teammate Royce Freeman also carried on the team's opening drive. Both players featured into the second quarter, but Freeman netted no yards on his five carries. Although he did make a six-yard catch, Lindsay had the slightly better showing among the two tailbacks, who figure to split time in the Broncos backfield again this season.
