Lindsay (knee) participated in practice Friday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
After the Broncos held him out Wednesday, Lindsay will have logged back-to-back practices to end the week of prep. Whether or not he put in a full session Friday, the Broncos may clarify his availability for Sunday's game in Kansas City upon the release of the final Week 13 injury report.
