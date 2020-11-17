Lindsay ran for two yards on four touches during Sunday's loss in Las Vegas.

The Broncos' inability or aversion to feeding Lindsay has been one of the more interesting developments of the 2020 season. The third-year back has garnered double-digit touches just once in six games this season. Even with back-to-back stinkers against Atlanta and Las Vegas, he's still averaging 5.5 yards per carry -- 1.3 more than Melvin Gordon -- albeit on about half the carries. The most likely culprit is Lindsay's deficiencies in the passing game. Lindsay has struggled both as a receiver and a blocker this season and, especially when the Broncos fall behind, Gordon is the more complete option. Though leaning on Lindsay early might be the key to correcting Denver's early-game woes, taking Gordon's blocking off the field might be difficult this week against a Miami team that loves to bring Cover-0 pressures.