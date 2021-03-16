The Broncos have tendered Lindsay (hip) as a restricted free agent, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Lindsay famously went undrafted back in 2018, so giving him an original-round tender means the Broncos can match any offer sheet he receives, but won't be entitled to compensation in the form of draft picks if he does sign elsewhere. Denver also had the option of applying a second-round tender to Linday, which would've virtually guaranteed he sticks around next season, but that would have raised his minimum salary from $2.13 million to $3.38 million. The two-time 1,000-yard rusher will get to negotiate with other clubs and test his value.
More News
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Likely getting RFA tender•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Plans to attack 2021 differently•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Injuries, scheme lead to down year•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Shut down for season•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Won't play in Week 16•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Iffy for Sunday•