Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Good to go after full practice
Lindsay (foot/wrist) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's road game against the Bills after practicing fully Friday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
In this past Sunday's 27-23 loss to Minnesota, Lindsay out-snapped fellow running back Royce Freeman, 51-23, en route to logging 16 carries for 67 yards and catching both of his targets for eight yards. For his part, Freeman carried eight times for 31 yards and hauled in his lone target for 14 yards. Expect a similar time-share (i.e. one tilted in Lindsay's favor) to be in effect this weekend against a Buffalo defense that has allowed an average of 106.3 rushing yards per game to date.
