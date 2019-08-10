Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Grabs 19 yards in preseason debut
Lindsay rushed for 10 yards on four carries and added a nine-yard catch during Thursday's 22-14 preseason loss to Seattle.
Lindsay only played on Denver's first drive and made some nice plays -- a 10-yard run on a broken play and nine-yard catch on a check down -- before getting stonewalled in the red zone. It's hard to read too much into Lindsay's first drive of the preseason, but it seems as though Denver will lean on its stable of backs enough for Lindsay to still get plenty of exposure despite the strong offseason of Royce Freeman and acquisition of Theo Riddick.
More News
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Gets extra competition with Riddick•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Returns to practice•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Catching ability could up usage•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Ready for more targets•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: No limitations at practice•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Easing into practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.