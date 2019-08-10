Lindsay rushed for 10 yards on four carries and added a nine-yard catch during Thursday's 22-14 preseason loss to Seattle.

Lindsay only played on Denver's first drive and made some nice plays -- a 10-yard run on a broken play and nine-yard catch on a check down -- before getting stonewalled in the red zone. It's hard to read too much into Lindsay's first drive of the preseason, but it seems as though Denver will lean on its stable of backs enough for Lindsay to still get plenty of exposure despite the strong offseason of Royce Freeman and acquisition of Theo Riddick.